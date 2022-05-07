HowDidiDo says ‘Beat It’ to prostate cancer after raising more than £200,000

HowDidiDo is leading golf’s drive to beat cancer after revealing that Europe’s largest online golf community has raised an amazing £200,000 for Prostate Cancer UK through the platform’s How Do We Beat It competition.

Around 26,000 golfers from the UK and Ireland have taken part in the eclectic annual competition since it was launched in 2017 as HowDidiDo continues its fight against the disease which is now claiming the lives of 12,000 men each year.

After signing up with a minimum £5 donation, golfers log their scores with HowDidiDo as normal, and their best ‘eclectic’ round, between April and the end of December (a four-month extension from previous years), is calculated automatically by the system with the 16 best eclectic cards qualifying for each year’s How Do We Beat It Grand Final.

The final has featured some of the most prestigious venues in UK golf since its launch including Castle Stuart, JCB Golf & Country Club and Trump International – which hosted last year’s final – and HowDidiDo’s Chairman, Barry Dyett, is determined to see the event continue to grow in the future.

Dyett said: “To raise more than £200,000 is an incredible achievement but it’s vital that all the hard work doesn’t stop there as prostate cancer affects the lives of so many men and their families.

“We’re thrilled with the response that we’ve had from our members since we launched How Do We Beat It and the competition continues to go from strength to strength, with the chance to stay and play at one of the UK’s top golfing venues a real attraction.”

The HowDidiDo system, part of the solution offered to golf clubs by Club Systems International software, holds data from 128.9 million rounds of golf, along with handicaps, results and scores from nearly a million golf club members.

HowDidiDo allows members to analyse their game and compare performance with other players at their club or across the entire HowDidiDo network and is rapidly becoming the largest online social golfing hub in the world, with new, engaging and exciting content for golfers to enjoy. It is also used for official CONGU and WHS handicap and competition results.

As Europe’s largest online community, HowDidiDo has more than 750,000 club golfers from 1,600-plus registered clubs using the website or mobile app regularly across the UK and Ireland.

“We’ve had a total of 26,410 sign ups since 2017, and raised £20,000 alone in the first week of April this year. We’d urge every golfer in the UK to sign up – it’s for such a worthy cause, with once-in-a-lifetime potential prizes,” added Dyett.

To enter the How Do We Beat It competition simply register at HowDoWeBeatIt.com or via the Sponsor Competitions page on the HowDidiDo app. The How Do We Beat It Grand Final will be held in spring 2023.