This is how golfers clean their shoes

AIR-EZE is the market leader in compressed air operated cleaning stations. For over 25 years, it has been supplying the FAIRWAY™ and BOOTBOY™ air shoe cleaners to golf clubs, sports facilities, construction sites and many other sectors world-wide.

Built at its facility in the UK, every detail is considered down to the patented air-guns to deliver the ultimate performance for your users.

With over 1,300 sites around the UK and many more world-wide, including 78 of the top 100 golf clubs in the UK using the AIR-EZE Fairway ™, the system offers a safe, easy to use, efficient cleaning solution.

The UK’s most prestigious golf clubs trust AIR-EZE to provide their members with a high quality golf shoe cleaning solution. It is the only company to provide CE approved air operated cleaning systems, giving you total peace of mind.

Every air gun supplied is fitted with unique and patented safety nozzles to guard against injury from misuse. Each unit is also provided with a health and safety certificate and a certificate of conformity.

The oil free and low maintenance machines come with a two-year warranty. AIR-EZE provides a complete maintenance service from breakdown to regular or annual servicing and also overhauling equipment where necessary.

Problem

Dirt, mud, grass and sand build up on golf shoes and golf trolleys and simple foot brushes have minimal impact in removing the build of debris on these items.

Result

Debris gets walked into changing rooms, spike bars, car parks and members’ cars.

Solution

The AIR-EZE Fairway ™ shoe and trolley cleaner removes all debris and collects it for easy removal by greenkeeping staff. This ensures facilities at your golf club are well kept at all times for your members and visitors.

“AIR-EZE golf shoe cleaners have provided trouble free operation over the years and helped to ensure that our club is presented as you would expect for an Open championship golf course,“ said Royal St Georges.

“AIR-EZE is effective in cleaning all manner of golf shoes and spikes on leaving the course. It has proved to be reliable and user friendly,” added Royal Dornoch.