Derbyshire venue opens new driving range and adventure course

Duxbury Park Golf Course in Derbyshire has opened a brand new driving range and adventure golf course as part of a £450,000 investment.

The venue, run by Parkwood Leisure, worked with Chorley Council to make the improvements.

It now boasts a brand new nine-bay driving range, featuring the latest technology that takes the guesswork out of range sessions, and through gamification, offers an engaging, data-driven experience. A ‘learn to golf’ programme will also be introduced, making the sport more accessible to all and encouraging greater community engagement.

Suitable for all ages, a new 12-hole adventure golf course will also provide the opportunity for families to enjoy the facilities at Duxbury Park. A new children’s play area has also been built onsite.

“These new facilities, which appeal to all the family and golfers, give people yet another reason to visit Chorley,” said councillor Alistair Bradley, leader of Chorley Council.

“Gone are the days where people needed to visit neighbouring boroughs to access this type of quality entertainment.”

The golf course has also undergone significant investment to include green improvements, drainage works and bunker refurbishment.

The renovations come after a stellar year for the course in 2021. A 34 percent increase in footfall, which included huge rises in green fees and annual memberships, saw the site make an excellent recovery from the pandemic as a younger generation took up the game of golf.

An outdoor picnic area has also been created, and an additional foot / buggy path has also been installed around the course, plus a fleet of electric buggies. The clubhouse has also been upgraded to feature a new bar area.

Commenting on the renovations, Glen Hall, managing director of Parkwood Leisure, added: “I am thrilled to see the completion of the 12-hole adventure golf course at Duxbury Park Golf Course. The project fits in line with our demographic of customers, that golf is a game for everyone and can be enjoyed by all ages and abilities.

“The completion of the adventure-golf course alongside the addition of the new driving range and constant improvements to the course itself shows our commitment to the local community and members”.

The official opening of Duxbury Park was conducted by Alistair Bradley along with Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, the speaker of the House of Commons.