At Royal Dornoch Golf Club, women have been golfing on the links since Victorian times and nowadays the club encourages girls and boys to attend their regular coaching classes.

Life member Christine Murray, who joined the celebrated Highland club in 1951, is thrilled to see more and more females embracing the sport.

The retired teacher, who recently celebrated her 86th birthday, hails from golfing stock, with her late Dornoch-born uncle Bob MacDonald’s success in the USA being recalled recently during celebrations to mark the Centenary of the Texas Open he won in 1922.

“It’s great to see young girls getting into golf and there are also older women taking it up when they retire or when the children leave home,” said Christine, who is a past lady captain and a former vice-president and member of the council of management.

“I particularly like to see the pros teaching the youngsters. Some of them are tiny but you can see they are enjoying themselves immensely.”

The junior section at Royal Dornoch currently has more than 30 girls in the five-to-10 age group enjoying coaching and fun competitions, with links to the schools recently encouraging a dozen girls to take up the game.

“I’m glad to say Dornoch has always been supportive of women’s golf,” observed Christine, who also recalls caddying as a youngster during school holidays.

Christine had to give up playing four years ago but still enjoys strolls across the links and meeting-up with friends at the clubhouse.

“I never got my handicap below 20 but I loved my golf,” she said.

“If you look closely, my name is on some of the trophies in the clubhouse.

“I don’t suppose I worked hard enough at it to get my handicap down. There was always so much else going on in my life.

“But I have enjoyed golf enormously over the years and the company of many people I have met through the sport.

“That’s why it is so good to see young girls – and boys – getting the chance to take up the game.”

Tuesday, June 7 celebrates Women’s Golf Day. The global campaign is aimed at encouraging even more participation in the ancient game.