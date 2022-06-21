London golf club that closed down in 2021 reopens

American Golf’s first municipal golf site, Barnehurst Golf Club, in Bexleyheath, London, has officially opened.

The move extends the brand’s vision to ‘make golf accessible to all and champion the proven physical and mental health benefits of the sport’.

Barnehurst Golf Course in Bexleyheath closed down last March when its previous operator, Mytime Active, ended the lease after 11 years of operating. Local reports last year stated that it was one of the few golf venues not to benefit from the pandemic.

However, earlier this year, American Golf announced it would take on the venue and save it.

Following significant investment the refurbished site will include a flagship Justin Rose Academy, 15-bay driving range, nine-hole James Braid golf course, 44 seat Il Corso Sports lounge and restaurant and outdoor terrace. A state-of-the-art retail space with custom fit technology is planned for later this year.

As part of its commitment to bringing new people to the game, 1,000 free ‘get into golf’ lessons will be available and distributed via the community, in schools, to uniform groups and via the academy with group ladies, family and junior get into golf lessons. Local schools have already secured 350 of which.

Gary Favell, CEO for International Leisure Group and American Golf said: “This is our first of hopefully many acquisitions that bring golf back into the heart of communities. We have seen an overwhelming amount of support from Bexleyheath and have worked with the council to make sure we are respectful of all people who wish to enjoy the site as well as implementing an ecology plan too.

“Our team at Barnehurst Golf Club will help make the sport accessible to everyone in the community, epitomising our vision to make golf available for all.”

Leader of the London Borough of Bexley, Cllr Teresa O’Neill OBE said: “I’m delighted that American Golf decided to invest in our great borough. The new facilities are already shaping up to be extremely popular with experienced and new golfers. I know the team are working with groups and schools to get our younger residents interested in the sport. I’m sure it is going to be great asset to local people of all ages. I wish American Golf every success with their exciting and ambitious plans.”

American Golf says it would welcomes interest from any council that is looking for a new operator for golf facilities.