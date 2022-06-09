Still time to enter Europe’s largest pro-am

Golf clubs across the UK and Ireland still have time to enter the eagerly anticipated 2022 St. James’s Place National Pro-Am.

The hugely popular tournament is open to both male and female amateurs aged 18 or over who will complete to be crowned St. James’s Place National Pro-Am champions.

On offer for amateurs who win their club qualifier and then successfully partner their PGA Professional to victory in one of 12 spectacular Regional Finals, is an all-expenses paid trip to Turkey for the Grand Final.

The exciting line up of Regional Finals gets underway next month at Sherwood Forest Golf Club in Mansfield (25th July) and finishes at Kings Hill Golf Club, Kent on 28th September, 2022.

This year the Grand Final returns to the prestigious PGA National Turkey at Antalya Golf Club. The five-star venue in Belek will welcome the 12 Regional Final winners, who will compete over 36 holes on the PGA Sultan course from 29-30th November, 2022, to determine the St. James’s Place National Pro-Am Championship winners.

There are also significant prizes at stake for amateurs and pros. The top five PGA Professionals will earn a share of an increased prize fund of £46,000, while the top three winning amateurs will win fantastic prizes thanks to headline sponsors St. James’s Place.

Chris Joyce, head of tournaments at The PGA, said: “With the support of St. James’s Place, the PGA National Pro-Am Championship remains one of the Association’s most popular events.

“We hope golf clubs will enter and support the Regional Finals, which offer PGA Professionals and amateurs alike, a superb tournament experience and one I’m sure they will all enjoy.

“For just a £3 entry fee, amateurs will get to play one of 12 stunning Regional Final venues and could play their way to an all-expenses paid trip to Turkey for this year’s Grand Final showdown.”

St. James’s Place – one of the UK’s leading providers of financial, investment and tax planning advice – are sponsoring the sponsor tournament for the next four years. OCEANTEE are also on board as the official supplier to the St. James’s Place National Pro-Am Championship and will be supplying its award-winning bamboo tees for all competitors at all 12 Regional Finals and the Grand Final.

The first step for golf clubs to enter is to set a date for their qualifying round and enter one of 12 Regional Finals.

Why enter?

Represent your club in Europe’s biggest pro-am competition.

Play at one of 12 exceptional Regional Final venues.

Be in with a chance of winning an all-expenses paid trip to PGA National Turkey for the Grand Final.

How to enter?

Full details on how to enter the 2022 St. James’s Place National Pro-Am Championship can be found by CLICKING HERE.

For any queries about the St. James’s Place National Pro-Am Championship, please contact The PGA tournament department on 01675 468 380 or email nationalproam@pga.org.uk.

CLICK HERE to find out more about the St. James’s Place National Pro-Am Championship.