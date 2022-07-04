£4m Hounslow Golf Park opens

A multi-million pound golf ‘park’ featuring a two-storey 55-bay driving range, a nine-hole golf course and two adventure courses has opened at the site of a former golf club.

Hounslow Heath Golf Centre closed in 2016 but the owner of the site, Maple Leaf Golf Group, recently secured £4 million of funding to transform the venue, which is now named Hounslow Golf Park.

The attraction, which opened today, features a double-decker, 55-bay driving range and two dinosaur-themed adventure golf courses with 18 holes each, titled ‘Cascades’ and ‘Eruption’. In addition, beginner as well as regular golfers can enjoy a nine-hole golf course called the ‘Knock About 9’.

Run by husband and wife team Sally and Richard Haygarth, the 10 hectare site will create 40 jobs for the local area, including a brand new management team and a customer experience crew. The launch follows the success of the couple’s three other Maple Leaf Golf sites in Chichester, Worthing and Epsom.

This new venture also includes the change of use of part of the previous golf course to a nature area, which provided a unique opportunity to improve the site in an ecological context and to provide habitat and species enhancements that will be of benefit beyond the site boundary.

Sally Haygarth, director of Maple Leaf Golf Group, said: “We’re thrilled to launch Hounslow Golf Park and bring this exciting attraction to the local area with the help of HSBC UK. By offering a family-friendly, fun facility that is open to all levels of experience, we hope to open up the sport to people who have never tried it before.

“We’re passionate about making golf accessible to all and proud that, across our existing sites, over 50 percent of our new golfers are women. We can’t wait to welcome a diverse range of golfers, from pros to complete beginners and families.”

Nicolas Hicks, area director at HSBC UK, said: “We’re delighted to have supported Maple Leaf Golf Group with its impressive redevelopment of the old Hounslow Heath golf site, transforming the area into a prime location that will be enjoyed by the local community and beyond whilst also creating new jobs to support the local economy. We are pleased to have provided them with the support to continue their growth trajectory to become one of the largest golf entertainment providers in the south east.’’