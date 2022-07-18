Another UK golf resort is sold

The Mere Golf Resort and Spa in Cheshire has become the latest UK golfing resort to be sold.

Since early June, Mains of Taymouth Country Estate and Golf Course, Castle Stuart Golf Links and Cally Palace Hotel and Golf Course, all in Scotland, and Ufford Park Hotel Golf & Spa and Fynn Valley Golf Club, both in Suffolk, have been purchased by new owners.

The Mere has been bought by the Dubai-based property development company Select Group for an undisclosed sum.

The Knutsford-based hotel, which offers 81 guest bedrooms, a championship golf course and an award-winning spa and health club, was selected as the ‘perfect addition’ to the group’s portfolio.

Rahail Aslam, chief executive officer of Select Group, which he founded in 2002, said: “We truly believe that Mere Golf Resort and Spa has a high potential to become the best resort of its class in the north west of England. We are looking forward to achieving this goal by working closely together with the hotel team.”

Gary Johnson, general Manager at The Mere Golf Resort and Spa, said: “The team and I are excited about this acquisition as it will secure our path to becoming the best resort in the region.”

Select Group says it intends to invest in the facilities, with plans to refurbish the interior and exterior parts of the hotel and upgrade the rooms and public spaces.