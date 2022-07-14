Club Systems provides three St Andrews clubs with extra hardware

Club Systems has provided three prestigious golf clubs in St Andrews with additional hardware to help them cope with the extra demand during the Open Championship.

The market-leading software supplier says it is playing its part in the 150th Open Championship.

The company’s account managers have been on-site at the Home of Golf to provide St Andrews Golf Club, the New Golf Club St Andrews and the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews with additional MerlinTouch tills, using the ClubV1 EPoS system to process and manage transactions in the bar or restaurant.

Richard Peabody, managing director of Club Systems, said: “To us, The Open Championship is the most important event on the sporting calendar, and the fact that this most iconic of tournaments is taking place at the Home of Golf in its 150th edition makes it all the more special.

“We are delighted to be contributing some small part in the running of this great championship, which is expected to see its biggest week ever this year, by lending extra assistance to our golf club customers in St Andrews, helping make the experience easier and more enjoyable for all.”

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Club Systems continues to offer a wide range of management services to golf clubs all over the world, and just this week announced the full rollout of its HowDidiDo booking platform to all customers.

This gives clubs the ability to manage casual, competition, visitor and open bookings all in one place, as well as improving the user experience for the golfer, making it easier than ever for them to arrange their next game of golf.

The company is also planning to release a brand-new ClubV1 Admin app later this summer, allowing club officials to ‘manage the golf club from the palm of their hand’. Currently in beta testing, the free app includes all of the same features as the ClubV1 website, but in an updated, contemporary and more user-friendly design.