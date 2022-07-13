Family-owned Scottish golf venue is sold

A magnificent golf venue in Perthshire has been sold after 100 years of ownership by the same family, and has become the fourth in five weeks to be acquired by a leisure operator.

Pure Leisure Group has purchased Mains of Taymouth Country Estate and Golf Course for an undisclosed amount.

The estate in Kenmore, Perthshire, has been under the ownership of the Menzies family for a century, “so is truly entering a new era”, said a spokesman.

It sits on the banks of Loch Tay, and has holiday home rental and ownership, including static caravans, holiday lodges, and a collection of 19th century cottages, as well as the golf course and other facilities.

John Morphet, owner of Pure Leisure Group, said: “It was simply an opportunity we couldn’t miss. Robin and his predecessors have created an impressive destination. The large and loyal customer base is a testament to the hard work of Robin and the staff at Mains.”

Robin Menzies said: “We as a family have put our heart and soul into making the estate the best it can be and are very proud of creating thousands of quality customer experiences over the years. Pure Leisure are the ideal custodian of the estate and will bring both experience and fresh ideas to taking the estate forward.”

Pure Leisure Group said it intends to continue the development work on the park that has already started, which includes the addition of further lodges plus some new holiday accommodation.

In the last five weeks Ufford Park Hotel Golf & Spa in Woodbridge, Suffolk has been bought by Lion Quays Hotels, Fynn Valley Golf Club, also in Suffolk, has been purchased by Green Valley Leisure Resorts, and Cally Palace Hotel and Golf Course in Gatehouse of Fleet has been sold to Bespoke Hotels.

Castle Stuart Golf Links has also been acquired by Cabot, an ‘operator of master-planned golf resort communities’.