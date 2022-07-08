Golfers can play St Andrews during Open week via Toptracer

Driving range technology provider Toptracer is giving golfers across the globe a unique chance to take on The Old Course at St Andrews during Open week in the latest edition of its 9-Shot Challenge global tournament series.

To coincide with the historic 150th staging of The Open Championship, the 9-Shot Challenge will be taking place exclusively on Toptracer Range platforms from July 9 to July 17. Participants will hit approach shots on nine different virtual golf holes at St Andrews, as they vie for the top spot on global leaderboards.

Testing golfers’ approach play, participants will see where they rank in real-time throughout the duration of The 150th Open Championship – with a selection of prizes up for grabs.

In addition to the 9-Shot Challenge, golfers can now virtually play the Old Course at St Andrews exclusively at Toptracer’s 550-plus global driving ranges, allowing more golfers than ever before to test themselves against the world’s most famous course.

The latest 9-Shot Challenge, along with the addition of the Old Course to Toptracer’s Virtual Golf game mode represents Toptracer’s commitment to growing the game of golf by making even the world’s best-known venues more accessible, and connecting them with communities across the globe.

Danny Campbell, commercial director at St Andrews Links Trust, said: “Experiencing that unique feeling of playing at the Home of Golf is on the wish list of every golfer so we are excited to support Toptracer’s 9-Shot Challenge giving golfers around the world the virtual thrill of playing the Old Course.

“The incredible technology provides a really immersive experience, bringing people around the world together. Whether it be rekindling memories from a previous visit or inspiring those who have never been, we hope this 9-Shot Challenge and virtual Old Course experience will whet the appetite for a visit to the course which started it all,” he added.

“We are hugely excited to offer golfers around the world the chance to compete virtually on the Old Course as the world’s best players tackle it at The Open,” commented Toptracer president, Ben Sharpe. “We are dedicated to finding innovative ways for players of all ages and abilities to further immerse themselves in the game of golf, and this 9-Shot Challenge is the perfect opportunity to do so.

“It’s this ability to bring people in all corners of the world together in a real-time, immersive, technology-driven event that sits at the core of who we are as a brand.”

He continued: “Additionally, we are thrilled to be able to exclusively offer the Old Course at St Andrews on our Virtual Golf game mode, and it’s fantastic to be able to bring the course to a bigger audience than ever before.”