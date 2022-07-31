Here’s three important developments in the golf industry from the last month

From a spate of golf resorts that were sold in July to new surveys revealing details of a staffing crisis in the industry, July 2022 has been an interesting month.

GolfSixes has been revolutionary

Nearly 400 golf clubs in Great Britain and Ireland have signed up to the GolfSixes League in its first three years – a pace of growth akin to clubs launching websites in the 1990s.

The format of fast, team golf as part of an introduction to the game to young people has resulted in a 35 percent increase in junior memberships at participating clubs, and the format will now be introduced to six European countries.

Golf clubs offering accommodation are in demand

Not just from golfers but now from major, global companies as well.

Several resorts have been snapped up in the last few weeks, including Open qualifier venue The Mere Golf Resort and Spa in Cheshire, which has been bought by a Dubai-based firm. Castle Stuart Golf Links, currently rated the 53rd best golf course in the world, will see new accommodation and a new course built, and will be renamed by its new Canadian owner.

“Not only is this significant golf news, it is also a major boost for the regional economy of the Highlands,” said Stuart McColm, general manager of Castle Stuart – soon to be renamed Cabot Highlands.

The golf industry is experiencing a recruitment crisis

There have been two surveys in the last few weeks that have delivered shocking results.

UK Hospitality research found that 81 percent of venues have vacancies for front of house roles and 76 percent need chefs. Some golf club managers are now on rotas to work in kitchens, it has been revealed.

The news isn’t better outside of the clubhouse. A BIGGA poll has found that a third of greenkeepers are thinking of leaving not just their job but the industry as a whole, while 53 percent of clubs are running with teams at less than full strength and 83.5 percent say they’re struggling to recruit new staff.

As BIGGA CEO Jim Croxton says: “In order to continue functioning, many sectors have responded with significant pay increases and improved working conditions. Golf requires an integrated approach by the entire sport to overcome these challenges.”