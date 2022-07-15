New £20 million golf club in Leicestershire set to go ahead

Planning for a major new 18-hole golf club in Leicestershire to replace an existing venue a few miles away has been recommended for approval.

Landowner Parker Strategic Land and Scraptoft Golf (Holdings) is seeking permission to build the new home of Scraptoft Golf Club.

The club’s existing site, on the edge of Leicester, is allocated for new homes and infrastructure in the Harborough Local Plan. Parker Strategic Land wants to build 1,200 new homes at the former Prisoner of War camp site.

The developer submitted plans for the project in 2019. It said that it was currently seeking outline planning permission to first establish the principle of the scheme.

The detailed element of the scheme includes an 18‐hole, 7,054‐yard golf course located to the north and south of the River Sence, including tees and greens, sand bunkers, 13 ponds and swales, fairways and rough areas, a putting green, chipping green and short game practice area.

Outline permission is sought for a driving range building and associated car parking, as well as the clubhouse and grounds maintenance compound facility.

The new facility is expected to employ about 40 people and represents an investment of approximately £20 million.

If approved, a more detailed planning application would be considered later this year.

The scheme includes a new clubhouse and a nine-hole academy course and driving range.

Tom Collins, a senior planning consultant representing Parker Strategic Land, said: “We hope to bring the Scraptoft North plans before the planning committee by the end of this year,” he added. “But before then, we need to ensure the proposed relocation of the golf club is up and running.”

If councillors give their approval to the Houghton on the Hill plans, Mr Collins said that the aim is to start work on the new golf club “early next year”. He added that it would then be “about two years” before it would open.

Meanwhile, work is continuing on the Scraptoft housing plans. Collins said there is likely to be another public consultation later this year. “A key point I want to stress is that Scraptoft Golf Club would own the freehold of the new golf club site,” he added.

“They are only leasing their current site so it would help secure its long-term future.”

Collins said proposed ecological enhancements would be included on the site to protect wildlife. He added that reed beds and other measures would be installed to help reduce the risk of flooding in the area.

“The current agricultural use of the land is pretty intensive,” he said. “In terms of biodiversity, the measures we intend to introduce in creating the golf course will be a considerable improvement for wildlife and the environment.”

Planning officers, in their report to the planning committee, are advising councillors to back the project. They say that the proposed golf course fits in with the district’s local plan and would free up land for much needed housing in the area.

Scraptoft Golf Club chairman Colin Griffiths said members were thrilled at the prospect of moving to a brand new home all of their own. He has previously said: “We are really excited by the prospect of creating an entirely new, high-quality course and academy facility.

“The new course has been designed by renowned golf course designer Ken Moodie with the assistance of ex-Ryder Cup player and TV commentator Ken Brown.” He added: “We hope to attract new members to this beautiful location.”