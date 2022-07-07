New UK importer for Wood Bay Turf Technologies

Wood Bay Turf Technologies, based in Edmonton in Canada, has appointed Henton and Chattell as its UK distributor.

The company is a leading manufacturer of golf, lawn bowling greens and other sports turf maintenance equipment. The company has been creating world class turf maintenance equipment since 1987, with leading products in the range being the greensIRON 3900 and greensIRON 6200 turf rollers; the fds9200 multipurpose turf dethatcher and the famous tungsten carbide tipped vertical cutting blade, dynaBLADE.

“We are delighted to be working with the team at Henton and Chattell to further support and develop our turf specialist dealer network in the UK. They are highly regarded in the industry for their innovative marketing and efficient distribution services. The company will work closely with dealers, building on the existing network and will support them with pre-sale enquiries, training and ongoing aftersales assistance,” explains Lyall Adams, president and CEO of Wood Bay Turf Technologies.

Henton and Chattell is a family-owned business based in Nottingham, working with one of the largest dealer networks in the market, supplying leading brands of turf and garden machinery.

“Over the last 32 years Wood Bay Turf Technologies have developed the highest quality products for turf care applications ranging from golf course management, lawn bowling greens and field sports. Whether your turf is natural or synthetic we have the best equipment, precisely engineered to handle its care and maintenance,” states Peter Chaloner, managing director of Henton and Chattell.

Along with turf specialist machinery, the company manufactures dynaBlade verti-cut blades for all leading brands of turf machinery. Strong by design with tungsten carbide tips, the blades are engineered to save time and money with the most efficient linear aeration.

For more details from Henton and Chattell, please contact Sam Russo, sales specialist turf machinery, email sr@hentonanchattell.co.uk or call 07716 992587

Further information about Wood Bay and its products can be found at www.woodbayturftech.com