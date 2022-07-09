Nottinghamshire golf club plans significant growth

A golf club in Nottinghamshire has applied for planning permission to invest ‘significant funds’ in order to grow.

Rushcliffe Golf Club wants to extend its clubhouse so that 10 guest rooms and a function room are added, and build a new shop along with two indoor driving ranges and changing facilities for its academy. A side extension will also be demolished.

The club has applied to Rushcliffe Borough Council’s planning committee to make the changes and ‘diversify onsite provisions’ as well as add accommodation for its junior academy.

The club has a total of 623 members, of which only 15 percent commute from more than 10 miles away. They say the function room will allow them to offer their facilities for events such as birthday parties and weddings as well as corporate events.

The applicant states: “The proposal relates to provisions for outdoor sport and recreation and the club is considered to provide a valuable amenity to the local community. Whilst post 2020 the financial status of the club has shown improvement it is considered requisite that the club invests significant funds to improve existing facilities, diversify onsite provisions and amenities and provide dedicated accommodation for its emerging junior academy.”

Sports England has not raised any issues with the proposed development. The application will now be considered by Rushcliffe Borough Council’s planning committee.