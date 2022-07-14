Tommy Fleetwood helps to inspire the next generation at the 150th Open

Eight youngsters from Monifieth Golf Club have visited St Andrews to meet Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood as part of a Golf Foundation initiative.

The junior golf charity has teamed up with HSBC to celebrate the HSBC Golf Roots initiative.

Upon arrival, the Scottish youngsters were taken to the Sky Zone and treated to a meet and greet with Fleetwood and Sky Sports presenter Henni Goya. The Englishman gave up an hour of his time with the children, as he answered their questions – everything from golf tips to pizza toppings and hair advice! – and gave some feedback on their swings, before playing a few fun games with them in the HSBC Golf Zone.

Fleetwood, who is an ambassador for England Golf and runs his own academy to help introduce golf to more youngsters, was full of praise for the enthusiasm and golf skills that were on display.

“They were brilliant,” he explained. “Their coach has clearly done a great job! It’s so great to see youngsters at these events with big smiles on their faces and just playing the game, in whatever way they want to. I’m a huge believer in bringing the game to life for youngsters – golf has obviously done so much for me, and I’ve got kids of my own who are already enjoying their golf. These big events are so important for us to be able to talk to new audiences, so I’ve loved spending time with the youngsters today. What better way to start my week at The Open!”

HSBC Golf Roots is a Golf Foundation initiative which was first introduced by the national charity in 2011. Since then, the duo have worked together to open up a world of opportunity for children in golf. The grassroots junior development initiative promotes the sport in schools, communities and golf clubs across the country, using the sport to teach important life skills. The initiative has introduced over five million youngsters to the sport, given 500,000 pupils a taster session from a PGA professional in their own school, and enabled 250,000 children to visit a golf club. Throughout all this work, the fantastic support of the R&A and all the home nations has helped to make the programme such a success.

Ian Stuart, chief executive of HSBC UK commented: “As long-time supporters of golf all over the world, we know how important it is to provide opportunities to young people to try the game. Since 2011, HSBC Golf Roots has introduced more than five million young people from a wide range of backgrounds to this great sport – teaching important life skills such as confidence, resilience and emotional wellbeing.

“We were thrilled to tee-off the week of the 150th Open by giving a group of children from our HSBC Golf Roots initiative the opportunity to meet Tommy Fleetwood, and are wishing Tommy all the best for the week at what will be an historic 150th Open Championship.”