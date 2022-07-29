Two clubs gain approval to build housing

Two golf clubs have both received planning permission to build homes which could secure their futures.

Duns Golf Club, which has been ‘struggling to keep its head above water’ according to the Border Telegraph, has received approval from Scottish Borders Council for permission to develop a single dwelling.

The land was previously used as a greenkeepers’ yard but is now redundant and is surplus to requirement by the club.

The club says it requires a substantial injection of cash to carry out necessary work to the clubhouse and to maintain the course and the sale of the land for housing was seen as a potential solution.

The 18-hole venue had considered downsizing to nine holes, but feared that such a move would only result in further economic problems in the longer term for the club and the community.

The application was initially refused but has been overturned on appeal.

Meanwhile, Huyton & Prescot Golf Club in Liverpool, which has a Grade II-listed Victorian villa at its centre, has received approval by Knowsley Council to create a number of serviced apartments on site.

The planning application proposes the alteration, refurbishment and change of use of the upper floors of the existing clubhouse to create five serviced apartments, as well as a new ground floor extension comprising changing facilities, an orangery and colonnade.

The work will improve access into and around the building, provide new external seating and a new extension to the members’ bar, create a new secondary out of hours entrance for the serviced apartments and provide further serviced accommodation and a guest lounge on the upper storeys.

The application said the work is a “vital sustainable strategy to allow the club to develop, and seek additional sources of revenue to meet the rising costs of maintaining the listed buildings”.

Not every golf club has been successful of late, however.

Elderslie Golf Club in Renfrewshire’s plan for 25 homes and a new greenkeeping facility has been rejected, even though planning officers recommended the application be granted.