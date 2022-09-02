Alnwick Castle opens new clubhouse

Alnwick Castle Golf Club in Northumberland has opened a new clubhouse as part of a £1.5 million improvement project.

The building has been officially opened by His Grace the Duke of Northumberland.

The renovation and refurbishment plans, which started in September 2021, include a new clubhouse, changing block facilities and new dedicated access.

A new greenkeepers’ store and compound have also been built at the stunning 18-hole parkland golf course on the outskirts of Alnwick.

The improvements have been made possible thanks to a £1.5 million investment by Northumberland Estates.

The purpose-built clubhouse has been relocated within the grounds and boasts a larger lounge and bar area, a new kitchen and beautiful coastal views across to the sea at Alnmouth.

“Whilst meeting all of Alnwick Castle Golf Club’s practical needs, the new building also blends modern facilities with traditional décor, maintaining the friendly atmosphere that the club is known for,” said a spokesman.

“The club hopes to capitalise on the investment by introducing new membership categories, expanding the events programme and using the hospitality areas for social events and functions.”

Andy Hill, Alnwick Castle Golf Club manager, said: “The completion of building works and improvements at Alnwick Castle Golf Club marks the latest milestone in the club’s history and will support our plans to prioritise participation and accessibility, host new events and provide the best experience to our visitors.

“I’m also grateful to Northumberland Estates for their confidence in Alnwick Castle Golf Club; their investment means we can grow the business and people from Alnwick and beyond can enjoy this fantastic facility.”

The design team of Richardson Surveying and Wardell Armstrong alongside building contractors DP Builders and KW Purvis have completed the project in 11 months using local suppliers as far as possible.

Colin Barnes, director of Planning for Northumberland Estates, said: “We are delighted to complete this development at Alnwick Castle Golf Club. It is a great asset to the region, attracting local and visiting golfers to the town, and the new facilities will allow the club to realise its fantastic potential and build on its existing success.”