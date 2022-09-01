Profile: Chorley Golf Club

The Lancashire club is this year celebrating its 125th anniversary.

Founded in 1897, Chorley Golf Club in Lancashire is celebrating its 125th anniversary. This well established course is set in 127 acres of rolling moorland with stunning views stretching from the South Lakes to North Wales.

The club started out as a nine-holer in 1897 before growing to a full 18 in 1926. The course gets out of the blocks fast, with a beautiful, mid-length opener that plays down and gently up towards a stirring backdrop of the distant moors. Our moorland course takes you on a roller-coaster of golf around twists and tight dog legs, up hills and playing to ‘hidden’ greens. The finishing hole par three 18th deceives many as any easy closing hole, yet stretching to over 200 yards and slightly uphill with the clubhouse looming large over you, it’s certainly no push over.

Chorley Golf Club has developed a reputation of being one of the finest golf courses in the area and recent improvements to both the course and clubhouse have further enhanced its standing. The aim is to provide members, guests and visitors alike with the best possible golfing experience. The in-house team, supported by the club’s board of directors, works tirelessly to ensure that members have the best possible course and clubhouse experience, while also opening the club up to external events such as weddings, birthdays and Christenings.

The 125th anniversary captains Nigel Lowe and Kath Leach have many grand plans for the continued celebrations throughout the year. For the first time in the club’s history the junior section is being led by a female captain in Francesca Harnett.

The first 125 years have been filled with so much growth as a club, from the humble beginnings as a nine-hole course to the challenge test of golf that exists now. The goal for the next 125 years is to continue to grow the club and serve the members and the local community to the best of its abilities.

At 6,381 yards, the 18-hole course provides an excellent challenge to both the skilled and less skilled golfer.