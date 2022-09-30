Reesink to showcase lithium-powered transport options

The latest lithium-powered transport options for the UK’s holiday park and resorts will be at the Holiday Park Innovation and Resort Show as distributor Reesink e-Vehicles showcases STAR EV buggies and utility vehicles and a KAASPEED electric scooter.

For holiday park and resort owners and managers keen to see the latest lithium-powered options for quiet, efficient, practical, and economical transport around sites, Reesink is bringing options for work as well as transporting guests.

Dave French, Reesink e-Vehicles sales manager, says: “For venues that require vehicles to work near customers, it’s essential they deliver clean, green power. With these lithium-powered buggies and utility vehicles from STAR EV there are no fumes and no noise pollution meaning customers can work smarter – and by that we mean earlier and for longer. Meanwhile, the KAASPEED scooter provides the latest, most unique mode of eco-transportation for guests and staff.”

Bringing the ideal combination of on-board charging, a good mileage per charge and an extensive warranty – up to six years on the lithium batteries – from STAR EV at the show will be the Capella Work Machine, market-leading when it comes to towing capacity and the amount of payload they can handle, the Capella lifted which is ideal for off-road load carrying situations and the Sirius people carrier that has been designed specifically as a personal transportation vehicle and is being extremely well received by current customers.

Dave continues: “Whenever there’s the need to move anything, product or person, from A to B in the efficient and green way, the range from STAR EV is it.”

KAASPEED’s electric scooter is a lightweight, self-balancing, wide-wheeled scooter that provides a fun method of transport for multi-surface adventures. These scooters are cost-effective, especially as little maintenance is required.

Dave comments: “KAASPEED scooters are a great choice and suit any terrain, which is a real selling point. They make travel fun, different and exciting. They can be used on all types of surface thanks to having the choice of two types of tyres – the Scorpion tyre offers excellent traction for woodland and sandy surfaces, while the standard plain tread tyres are perfect for flat ground with turf protection.”

For whisper-quiet, electric transport options delivering all-day productivity, come see us at the Holiday Park and Resort Innovation Show on stand HP1230.