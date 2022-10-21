Members’ rounds are still going up

New golf participation data for the UK and Ireland is showing that rounds of golf by members of clubs is still rising, nearly two and a half years after the first post-lockdown resumption in play.

BRS data on the first nine months of 2022 finds year-on-year growth against both 2020 (15 percent) and 2021 (10 percent).

While the data may be skewed by lockdowns in both those years, which featured both no play during them and then a boom after them, compared with 2019, members’ rounds are up a staggering 81 percent.

BRS Golf facilitated 19.6 million member rounds at 1,500 clubs in the first nine months of 2022, 1.8 million ahead of 2021, 2.5 million ahead of 2020 and 8.7 million ahead of 2019.

When participation is compared between the third quarters of 2021 and 2022 there is barely any change, with 2022, which saw heatwaves for much of the country, just one percent down.

Probably due to the soaring temperatures, participation was also higher in August (2.7 million rounds), which was cooler than July, for the first time since this data was collated.

Some parts of the country have seen more than double the growth in members’ rounds in the last three years – for example, the south of England saw 1.4 million rounds of golf at BRS clubs in July, August and September, an increase of 102 percent.

In terms of green fees, GolfNow has seen a similarly strong 2022, with demand for visitor tee times consistently high. Over the first nine months of the year GolfNow has generated £8.85 million in visitor green fee revenue and 360,000-plus course rounds for its club partners. The online tee time giant has now reported six consecutive months with in excess of £1 million in additional green fee revenue generated for clubs on the platform. The average green fee has also risen by 25 percent in the last three years.