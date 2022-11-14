Scottish course receives funding to become wildlife haven

Belleisle Golf Course in South Ayrshire is to become a wildlife haven after being awarded funding from the Scottish government.

Its Nature Restoration Fund is to grant money to South Ayrshire Council so that the club can create habitats.

Some areas will be transformed by carpets of wildflowers.

There will also be shallow lakes and ponds with interconnecting streams.

New trees will also be planted, including species which are more suitable to the local climate.

The new wildlife areas, near the 2nd, 3rd 10th and 13th holes, have been designed by an international golf course architect so they will complement the course and enhance playability.

Councillor Martin Kilbride said: “This initiative will enhance the natural environment by creating areas of wetland and wildflower meadows on the edges of the course.

“These important habitats have declined significantly in the past century, so we’re improving biodiversity and encouraging wildlife to move freely through the surrounding landscape.”

Councillor Brian Connolly added: “The wildlife areas have been strategically placed to enhance the course, and just as importantly, Belleisle Park.

“For example, the ponds will retain run-off from the golf course after heavy rain, offering a sustainable solution to flooding and drainage issues.

“If any golfers do end up in the rough, they will find it a colourful place to be, but hopefully not for too long!”

Preliminary works on the course are set to begin soon, with completion towards the end of March 2023.

While the council’s announcement of the funding doesn’t state how much it has been awarded, the Nature Restoration Fund states that its Edinburgh Process Fund has granted £6.5 million to local authorities and two national parks in 2022.