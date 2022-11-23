Two more clubs to embark on major improvements

Another two British golf clubs are set to undergo major improvements.

Elderslie Golf Club in Renfrewshire has been told its plans to construct 17 houses, eight flats and greenkeeping buildings, as part of a multi-million pound development, could go ahead.

Renfrewshire Council rejected the proposals in June, amid concerns over road safety and potential damage to biodiversity, but, following an appeal, a Scottish government-appointed reporter has ruled the plans could be approved.

John Dickie, director of Dickie & Moore Homes, said: “The club has played a major role for over 100 years in the community and now offers golf tuition for schools and social memberships.

“The sale of land is vital for our continued investment to ensure we can preserve the 210 acres of golf course and woodlands that provides a habitat for wildlife, enjoyment for the golfers and the many dog walkers.

“We look forward to working together with the immediate community, ensuring the legacy continues.”

Meanwhile, West Cornwall Golf Club has submitted a pre-application for the relocation of its existing clubhouse, remodelling work to extend the course and the erection of a clubhouse building comprising a 30-bed hotel, spa and 50 aparthotel with associated parking.

The development would include green roofs to minimise its impact on existing views and a new access to the beach. The apartments would have a private terrace each.

The pre-application reads: “The detail of the proposals will be explained in more depth at our pre-application meeting, but the hotel accommodation is the necessary ‘economic driver’ for the long-term vision for the course to be realised. Given the pressure to meet housing need, it is considered that the delivery of purpose-built hotel accommodation will also be complimentary to the second homes policy by providing purpose-built hotel visitor accommodation for families.”

Several golf club developments featuring housing are either going ahead or are set to at the moment.

Belford Golf Club in Northumberland is seeking planning permission for an £11 million upgrade that would include building 21 new homes, a farm shop, retail units, offices, a sports pitch, two tennis courts, an extended clubhouse, a driving range, a bowling green, a play park, mother and toddler facilities and a micro-brewery; Jack Nicklaus has launched his first branded residential golf community in Europe, at Stonehaven, Scotland, featuring luxury homes and an 18-hole signature golf course; Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth, Scotland has unveiled plans for the development of its clubhouse, course and surrounding land, and housing; Dunbar Golf Club in Scotland is to build 78 new homes, a brand-new clubhouse, a nine-hole short course, golf academy, driving range and new greenkeeper facilities; and plans for a golf club to be built in Bolton that could host the 2031 Ryder Cup are alive again, following a public inquiry.