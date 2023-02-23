A look at three new golf courses

Several stunning golf courses around the world have just opened or will open this year. Here, we look at three of the best.

The golfing world has been given a tantalising new glimpse of the challenge that awaits playing The Dunas Course at Terras da Comporta in Portugal as the final countdown begins to the launch of architect David McLay-Kidd’s first course in mainland Europe this summer.

The par-71 links-style layout, which is situated one hour south of Lisbon, is one of the most eagerly-anticipated golf course design projects that will be unveiled in 2023 and has been captured in a new light by English photographer James Hogg ahead of being unveiled in June.

Vanguard Properties, the largest real estate developer in Portugal, took ownership of the Terras da Comporta development in 2019 and the site features two plots: Torre, comprising 365 hectares of land in the Alcácer do Sal municipality, and Dunas, which occupies around 1,011 hectares of land in the Grândola municipality.

Situated in a secluded coastal setting on the edge of the Sado Estuary Nature Reserve, The Dunas Course is one of two 18-hole championship layouts that is planned at Terras da Comporta.

Created over 84 hectares of natural, sandy terrain, The Dunas Course – which will measure 6,555 from its back tees – has been built using the highest sustainable practices and is predicted to quickly become one of Europe’s must-play golfing venues when it opens.

Also opening this year will be La Réserve Golf Links at Heritage Golf Club, Mauritius – the Indian Ocean’s first and only contemporary links course – in December. Heritage Golf Club will also become the Indian Ocean’s only 45-hole golf destination.

The new course features panoramic ocean views from every hole.

La Réserve will become a new host venue for the DP World Tour’s AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open from 2023.

The course has been co-designed by former Open Champion Louis Oosthuizen, alongside acclaimed course architect Peter Matkovich.

Inspired by the wild open spaces of the great seaside links, the course’s elevated tees, raised greens and spectacular views over Mauritius’ tropical bays and southern shores promises an exhilarating playing experience.

“It’s a challenging course and not for the faint-hearted,” said Louis Oosthuizen, who has created a signature set of back tees to challenge the very best players.

“We’ve worked with the land to create a strategic, undulating course that plays in the traditional links style, with running fairways, pot bunkers and long grasses. The location is breathtakingly beautiful with incredible views of the Indian Ocean.”

La Réserve Golf Links plays hand-in-hand with nature. Mindful of its location alongside a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, home to a myriad of birds and wildlife, former sugar cane fields have been sensitively cultivated with native island grasses, creating new, species-rich grasslands, encouraging ecological diversity and valuable carbon sequestration.

All work is being carefully monitored, contributing towards future GEO certified development status, the global standard for sustainable course design and construction.

Jonathan Menteath, general manager of Heritage Golf Club, said, “La Réserve Golf Links is a game-changing course for Mauritius and Heritage Golf Club as a select global golf destination.

“This piece of land, with panoramic views over the Indian Ocean, is extraordinary and fulfils our vision to create a world class course for global golfers seeking the purest golf experience in one of the most naturally beautiful places on earth.”

Last year the new 7,200 yard, par 73 Landmand golf course in Nebraska, USA opened to members in mid-August and to the public on September 3. Public play finished at the end of September, after which the course played host to a regional qualifying event for the USGA Amateur Fourball Championships. Around 3,500 rounds were played on the course during this abbreviated 2022 season, during which Landmand played host to golfers from countries across the globe, including Scotland, England, Japan and Australia.

Owner and developer Will Andersen says: “When I commissioned Rob Collins and Tad King to design and build the golf course in 2019, I wanted a fun, playable course that the golfers of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa would enjoy. I knew we had a beautiful piece of land, but I didn’t know that Rob and Tad would come up with something quite this remarkable. I am very proud of what we have achieved and I believe the future will be even more exciting.”