More than 750 golf clubs set to take part in this year’s GolfSixes League

New data from 2022 finds that 542 golf clubs in England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland took part in the junior GolfSixes League, more than double the figure from three years earlier.

GolfSixes is a form of golf in which youngsters from a golf club form a team, and compete against other golf club teams, around a six-hole circuit. Many of the children playing are new to the game.

Feedback from 2022 indicates that GolfSixes League led to a 47 percent increase in affiliated membership across the 542 participating clubs.

Just under 7,000 youngsters took part across 93 local leagues, and more than one in four of the participants were girls.

Junior charity Golf Foundation says that 90 percent of participating children would like to play more golf as a result of playing GolfSixes League.

In further direct feedback: 88 percent of players enjoyed playing on different courses; 83 percent loved being part of a team; 71 percent valued the opportunity to get better at golf; 81 percent described the experience as fun; and 61 percent of children “love golf” as a result of GolfSixes League.

One parent said: “It’s a great concept and delivered really well. It has really helped my son into golf and to make new friends.”

A young player said: “I loved being part of the team, playing with my friends and learning by making my own decisions with my teammate.”

And a team manager said: “I think the format of golf is excellent and seeing young juniors on different courses interacting with players from different clubs is fantastic.”

GolfSixes is expanding in 2023, with plans in place to support more than 750 golf clubs. There will be 117 inter-club leagues involving 524 golf clubs, with a further 230 clubs providing GolfSixes League within their own junior sections. GolfSixes League 2023 is expected to be launched in May.

‘GolfSixes Mini League’, a new innovation to take the format to regional community groups and festivals, will see 40 projects across GB&I delivering the easy to set-up mini version at specific events. Here, the Foundation’s fun ‘Golfway’ equipment will offer easy access to starting in golf.

Meanwhile in Europe, the Confederation of Professional Golf (CPG) will be delivering GolfSixes League in around nine countries for the first time in 2023 (also in South Africa), supported by The R&A, with guidance from the Golf Foundation team.

Brendon Pyle, CEO of the Golf Foundation, said: “GolfSixes League started as a small pilot project in 2017 and grew steadily as new young golfers, parents and clubs saw the value of the fun, team-based format. Last year’s encouraging and inspiring stories on the leagues just after the worst of Covid-19 made us very optimistic indeed about the huge benefits, especially in promoting confidence and a sense of wellbeing among the youngsters at this time, and also hearing about how much they welcome parental support.

“We could not have expanded GolfSixes League without the support of the home nations and in particular The R&A, which has been behind the concept from the very start and remains our charity’s strongest supporter. Our team is now incredibly excited about what can be achieved with all our partners during 2023.”