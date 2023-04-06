Meet the Range Servant Robotic Ball Picker

Introducing a different kind of robotic picker.

If you operate a driving range, you already know that many facilities are experiencing unreliable labour shortages, high staff turnover and increased energy costs. And with the expansion of ball tracking, there is a high-volume level which adds to the stress many facilities are already feeling.

Would you like an extra member of staff to alleviate pressure and reduce costs?

Well, the Range Servant Robotic Ball Picker might be right for you.

Different from the competition, with a robot pulling a picker trailer, the robot runs 16 hours daily, collects roughly 20,000 balls, and has large tractor wheels allowing it to travel on a wide variety of terrain. The lithium battery, LiFePo4, is strong enough to pull the 45kg trailer and GPS tracking knows exactly where all the obstacles are. When the robot is fully charged or has completed a run to the collection, it will go back out to the range, where it left off.

To complete the picking system, a collection ditch shall be installed to receive picked balls and transport them further to washers and hoppers.

Email rsuk@rangeservant.com to find out more about the robotic picker.

www.rangeservant.com