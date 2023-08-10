UK student greenkeeper finalists named

Toro, Reesink UK and greenkeeping association BIGGA have revealed the finalists of the Toro Student Greenkeeper of the Year and Toro Young Student Greenkeeper of the Year.

The Toro Student Greenkeeper of the Year finalists are:

1. Edoardo Fauro, deputy head greenkeeper at Walton Heath Golf Club and student at SRUC Elmwood.

2. Joe Garner, assistant greenkeeper at Wentworth Club and student at Myerscough College.

3. Tyler Holmes, assistant greenkeeper at Ganton Golf Club and student at Askham Bryan College

4. Craig Jordan, apprentice at Ashley Wood Golf Club and student at Sparsholt College.

5. Shawn McBride, assistant greenkeeper at Hillside and student at Myerscough College.

6. Michael Russell, assistant greenkeeper at Ormskirk and student at Oldham College.

The Toro Young Student Greenkeeper of the Year finalists are:

1. Daniel Martin, first assistant at Farleigh Golf Club and student at Hadlow College.

2. Ben Murchie, apprentice at Thorndon Park Golf Club and student at Berkshire College of Agriculture (Windsor Forest).

3. Sam Norman, apprentice at Abbey Hill Golf Club and student at Myerscough College.

4. Caleb Overhill, apprentice at High Post Golf Club and student at Myerscough College.

5. Jake Rose, apprentice at Moortown Golf Club and student at Askham Bryan College.

6. Sam Trott, apprentice at Weymouth Golf Club and student at Bridgwater & Taunton College.

These dozen greenkeepers will vie for the titles at Carden Park in Cheshire in September.

David Timms, national accounts manager at Reesink UK, said: “Not only did we have a record number of entries this year but the candidates were really strong.”