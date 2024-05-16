Meet the new club ambassadors

In the last few months a number of golf clubs have looked to the women’s professional game to appoint ambassadors to practice at the club, and promote themselves, golf and their venues to female golfers.

As the percentage of female adult golfers on full-length courses in Great Britain and Ireland shot up from 15 to 20 between 2019 and 2022, it’s perhaps not surprising that several golf clubs have appointed women as their ambassadors in an attempt to capitalise on this considerable market growth.

The Club Company, for example, which operates 15 clubs in the UK, started 2024 by entering into a partnership with professional golfer Cara Gainer, who has been a member of one of its venues, Castle Royle Club in Berkshire, since the age of 14.

Richard Calvert, CEO of The Club Company, said: “The Club Company is honoured to be associated with a player who not only excels on the green but also remains a passionate advocate for her home club, which resonates deeply with The Club Company’s commitment to fostering an inclusive, empowering environment for all.”

“In a time where women’s professional golf is experiencing a deserved surge in popularity, we are delighted to contribute to this momentum and with such a remarkable and dedicated athlete. It’s more than just about golf; it’s about inspiring young women to break barriers and forge their paths in the world of sport. We believe her story will inspire young members of our clubs to embrace the sport and aim for greatness.”

The Belfry Hotel & Resort in Warwickshire has also announced that Ana Dawson has joined it, and she will support the awareness and participation of girls, women and families into golf.

After a triumphant win at the Faldo Series event in Wales in 2022, Ana was catapulted into the international spotlight.

“I’m very excited to be associated with The Belfry Hotel & Resort. The prestige of working with the host of the Betfred British Masters and the home of internationally acclaimed courses such as The Brabazon is incredible,” said Ana Dawson. “I’m very excited to spend time at The Belfry in between tournaments to improve my game and help encourage more women to try the sport.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Ana as our newest brand ambassador. The landscape for female golfers has changed dramatically in recent years, and we are eager to play a pivotal role in continuing to pave the way for women in the sport. Our aim is to inspire younger generations to actively engage in golf and be part of this exciting journey,” said Chris Reeve, golf director at The Belfry Hotel & Resort.

“We are impressed by Ana’s incredible progress, and we’re thrilled to contribute to what promises to be a successful future ahead. We wish Ana the best of luck with her golfing season.”

Exclusive Collection, which runs The Manor House Golf Club in Wiltshire, says it is raising the profile of ladies’ golf after welcoming golf influencer Lauren Prince as the face of its women’s golf offering for 2024, in a partnership that aims to boost female participation in the sport.

Prince, whose Instagram page ‘@guiltyofgolf’ has inspired thousands of female golfers since launching in 2020, says she is bringing her distinctive style to the Exclusive Collection’s venues.

The two parties have agreed a 12-month agreement that will see regular content from Exclusive Collection venues broadcast to Prince’s Instagram following, while the 33-year-old will be an addition to several of The Manor House’s key tournaments and functions throughout the year.

In addition, Prince’s duties as ambassador will see her heavily involved in multiple new events specifically geared towards getting more women into golf, they have stated.

Prince said: “I’m very excited to be working with Exclusive Collection. Growing women’s golf is something I have been passionate about for a long time, and it’s clear that we share the same vision for getting as many women involved with this fantastic sport as possible.

“Living in Bath, I’ve known The Manor House for many years and been aware of its reputation as an exceptional golf venue. I’m looking forward to getting on the course again, and exploring everything else Exclusive Collection has to offer!”

Stephanie Hall, group director of sales and marketing at Exclusive Collection, said: “Lauren is a perfect fit for the Exclusive Collection – we couldn’t ask for anyone better to help us achieve our goals in growing women’s golf.

“Her passion for and knowledge of the sport is exemplary, and we can’t wait to see how she brings her trademark style to our venues, particularly at some of The Manor House’s biggest and most competitive events over the next 12 months.”

It’s not just in the UK that this is happening.

Apes Hill Barbados has joined forces with three-time Ladies European Tour winner Carly Booth to help promote its Performance Centre, which opened last year.

Booth will host bespoke teaching clinics for Apes Hill members on visits to the island throughout 2024, using the centre’s extensive range of facilities and technology to impart her knowledge.

Booth said: “I am thrilled to be working with Apes Hill Barbados as the range of golfing facilities on offer continues to grow.

“The Performance Centre is the perfect training ground for developing golfers, with limitless potential from a teaching perspective, so I am excited to get started.”