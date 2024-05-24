Shropshire course to sell all its contents

A Shropshire golf course that closed suddenly in 2022 is to sell its contents in an auction.

Henlle Park Golf Club unexpectedly closed two years ago after its local council refused to grant planning permission for it to reduce its course and build 90 cabins. It was thought by some staff that the closure would be temporary.

It was then put up for sale for £2 million last summer.

It has now been announced that an auction of all the contents of the course will be taking place in June.

Halls is expecting interest from a wide range of buyers when ground care machinery, tractors and the extensive contents of a clubhouse go under the hammer.

The 470-lot dispersal sale, on Saturday, June 15, will begin with the clubhouse contents at 10.30am and small tools, spares and sundries at 12 noon.

The golf course ground care machinery, two tractors and four golf buggies will be sold live on the MartEye online auction platform, starting at 1pm.

Included in the auction are a 1985 Ford 5610 with a low profile cab and a Kubota Compact Tractor, a John Deere Gator, a selection of greenkeeper mowers, a Wiedenmann Greens Aerator Terra Spike G/160 with accessories and other ground care machinery.

Halls chairman Allen Gittins said: “Sales such as this are very rare and will appeal to a wide range of buyers, from farmers, machinery dealers, golf and sports club owners, to caterers, pub, restaurant, cafe and caravan park owners and private individuals.

“This sale is a ‘one-off’ with literally something for everyone.

“The clubhouse has a wide and varied range of furniture and furnishings including dining room tables and chairs, mobile hot food service counters, hot cupboards and a bar.

“There are also extensive quantities of glassware, crockery and kitchen equipment, together with office equipment, golf-related memorabilia and even Christmas decorations.”

The six-metre oak panelled bar, which has a black, polished granite top will be sold with the back bar counter and security roller blind.

The club shop will also be open from 9am to 5pm on the day to sell off an extensive range of golf clothing and accessories, privately.