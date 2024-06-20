Astbury Golf Club offers a meal for two at Michelin restaurant

Astbury Golf Club, which is managed by the former managing director of the Ladies European Tour, is this year running an Order of Merit in which the club’s number one male and female golfers will win a meal for two at a Michelin Guide restaurant. Tim Taylor reports

A Cheshire golf club has taken the concept of The Race To Dubai series of tournaments and given it a novel twist to reward its best players.

Europe’s tour professionals play across 24 countries and five continents in a lengthy season leading to the crowning of the DP World Champion at a final play-off event in November.

At Astbury Golf Club in the market townof Congleton, golfers compete in a series of designated events over the course of their season which count towards an ‘Order of Merit’.

For the first time this year, the Astbury Orders of Merit (OOM) for both men and ladies are called The Race To La Popote, a nearby casual fine dining restaurant.

The prize for each number one player at the end of the season will be a free meal for two at the only Michelin Guide restaurant in the area.

Astbury manager John Mort has an expert’s appreciation of the value of communications, having spent nine years as tournament director and then managing director of the Ladies European Tour.

He’s an R&A referee who has officiated at the Women’s British Open and four Solheim Cups.

“We are excited about the La Popote sponsorship”, John said. “Throughout the 2024 season we shall be emailing regular updates on the men’s and ladies’ OOM standings to all our members.

“What happens on and off the course are important parts of being a member of our golf club, including excellent play.

“I’m sure the various competitions which count towards the rankings will generate fun and interesting stories.”

The designated events involve Astbury’s major tournaments plus monthly medals and stablefords.

John added: “I am confident our members will keep a keen eye on their email inboxes for all the latest news on their Order of Merit and we look forward to spicing things up this summer with our Race To La Popote, working with Joe Rawlins.”

The chef and co-owner of the restaurant, Joe Rawlins (pictured), became a 15-handicap golfer at the Styal club, having been encouraged to take up the sport at the age of four by his late grandmother Margaret Rawlins, who played off scratch.

When Joe Rawlins was a schoolboy, his cookery teacher told him he’d never make it as a chef. Now he co-owns the Michelin Guide restaurant that is sponsoring the local golf club’s 2024 Orders of Merit for men and ladies.