Centro Nacional de Golf sees huge growth thanks to Toptracer

The home of the Spanish Golf Federation, Centro Nacional de Golf, has taken a significant leap forward in enhancing its driving range experience since integrating Toptracer technology in 2018.

As one of Toptracer’s earliest clients in continental Europe, Centro Nacional de Golf transformed its range into a hub of innovation, entertainment, and community engagement – and has used Toptracer to help introduce thousands of newcomers to the game of golf.

As one of the premier venues in Europe, Centro Nacional de Golf set out with Toptracer to create an immersive experience that transcended traditional golfing norms. With a strategic decision to integrate Toptracer into a significant portion of its facility, the venue initially installed 40 bays on its second floor in 2019, setting the stage for what would become a game-changing investment for the facility.

Recognising the potential to elevate customer experience, Centro Nacional de Golf created the ‘Gourmet Golf Experience’, a unique blend of entertainment and golf. By leveraging the versatility of the second floor space, the venue has been designed to resonate with both the keen golfer and the more casual, entertainment-driven player alike. The addition of a food truck has further enhanced the range experience, and Centro Nacional utilise the venue to create sold-out events on an almost weekly basis.

By offering a diverse range of pricing options and experiences, including the flexibility of paying per ball or opting for package sessions, Centro Nacional de Golf has witnessed a remarkable growth in revenue. The decision to adjust ball pricing, coupled with strategic promotional efforts, has resulted in a 50 percent increase in revenue.

Juan Antonio Fernández Hernando, general manager, said: “With Toptracer, we have redefined our range experience, attracting new people to the game while retaining the loyalty of current customers.”