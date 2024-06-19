Chart Hills completes Faldo-designed par three course

Chart Hills Golf Club in Kent has finalised its most recent renovation project, marking a significant milestone in its multi-year investment plan. The phase included an extensive refurbishment of tee boxes across the 18-hole Championship course, the completion of the Sir Nick Faldo designed six-hole ‘The Loop’ par-three course and a new putting green.

The club has also announced further investments, which will include its first on-site accommodation, set to provide premium suites for stay-and-play packages and wedding parties. The Barn at Chart Hills, just a short walk from the main clubhouse, will provide five bedrooms of luxury, boutique-style accommodation for up to 10 guests and is set to open later this year.

“We’re proud to have unveiled the new amenities, including The Loop. It’s the result of a period of intense work from the team. The fact that it’s already been so well received is gratifying,” said general manager, Anthony Tarchetti.

“We’re equally excited to be unveiling the latest development plans here at Chart Hills, with further investments still to come as we strive to create the very best facilities for members, guests and visitors. Since 2019, Chart Hills has undergone a complete transformation, and under our ownership that will only continue in the future.”

The renovations in phase two included the complete re-laying of all tee boxes and replacing of tee markers, now renamed based on their yardage, with the 71 tees representing the 7100-yard course, followed by the 66 tees, 61 and 55 tees, which should be selected based on playing ability and the distance each golfer is capable of hitting the ball.

The renovation process involved stripping the tee boxes down to the soil, levelling them out, installing additional drainage where required and then returfing the tees. The result is 72 immaculate tee boxes that can withstand foot traffic and weather year-round.

“The project enhances the fine details of the course that golfers love and appreciate, as well as encouraging golfers to play from the tees that best fits their ability, improving the playing experience for everyone” Tarchetti added.

With holes ranging from 50 to 100 yards, The Loop is a six-hole par three course situated opposite the driving range, providing golfers with a unique and challenging experience, perfect for honing their short game skills and enjoyable before or after a round of golf. In addition, the new 668 square meter putting green is now open for use.

Adjacent to the first tee, this putting surface draws inspiration from the sites of Sir Nick Faldo’s favourite greens, including its very own ‘Valley of Sin’, as well as taking inspiration from Muirfield and Augusta.

Chart Hills has remained open throughout the duration of this project, maintaining fantastic course conditions for members while continuing to pursue exciting developments across the property.

A video about the completion of this stage can be seen here.