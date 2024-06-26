Colin Mayes to step down as CEO of BGL

Colin Mayes will step down from his role as group chief executive officer of Burhill Group (BGL) by March 31, 2025, after 19 years in the role.

Through his tenure as CEO, Colin has overseen the transformation of BGL into one of the most successful golf and leisure businesses in the UK. During this time the Guinness family-owned BGL business has grown from eight golf facilities in 2006 to 29 outlets today, with a further two to be opened later this year.

Colin is highly respected by many as a progressive leader and force in the industry and has constantly strived to bring new ideas and innovations into the golf sector. Many of BGL’s businesses are seen as class-leading within their marketplace, whether that be in health and fitness facilities, adventure golf (both indoor and outdoor) or technology-enabled driving ranges.

Colin has been instrumental in not only developing BGL’s expansion into the experiential leisure market but also the people that have grown with it. Under the Mulligans and BUNKERS! brands, there are now 14 businesses in operation. Alongside the expansion into the young family activity market with the development of five Ninja UK venues, this growth has turned BGL into a year-round leisure business, protected from the seasonal challenges often found within traditional golf operations.

BGL chairman, Edward Clive, commented: “The board would like to pay tribute to Colin’s leadership of the Group. Colin has had a long and distinguished career within the hospitality sector and as a family we are very grateful for his significant contribution to the Group. He has transformed the business from being purely golf to a broader leisure business, whilst delivering higher returns to support reinvestment into ongoing Group ESG initiatives and our BGL team. The Group is in a very strong position as it enters the next phase of development and growth.”

Colin added: “It has been a huge privilege to lead BGL since 2006 and see both our business and our wonderful team of people grow and develop. I am confident that there is still significant opportunity for further growth, and I want to thank everybody involved and wish them all continued success for the next stage of BGL’s development.

“It has also been a pleasure to serve on the boards and support our great industry with both the UKGF and the European GCAE. I am looking forward to spending more time with my family and taking part in my various sporting activities as well as staying active within business.”

The board has begun a formal process to find a successor, considering both internal and external candidates. Colin will continue as group chief executive officer during this process and ensure a smooth and orderly transition.