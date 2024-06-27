Dollar spot seminar a success for OAS

Origin Amenity Solutions (OAS) has stated that its recent webinar, ‘Dollar Spot Demystified: Proven Strategies from the USA and UK for Effective Integrated Management,’ which took place in April, was a success.

With a staggering turnout of 107 attendees hailing from various countries including the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, USA, France, Spain, Germany and Austria, the webinar was well received and proved to be a vital resource for turfgrass professionals worldwide.

The webinar, presented by James Hempfling, Ph.D., technical services manager for Northern US Envu, captivated participants with a comprehensive approach to managing dollar spot, a persistent challenge in turfgrass maintenance. Dr Hempfling, a renowned turfgrass expert with extensive experience and expertise, shared invaluable insights and proven strategies for effective cultural and chemical management of dollar spot.

“Whether you’re an experienced turfgrass professional or new to the challenges of dollar spot, this webinar equipped attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to achieve success in dollar spot management,” said Kelly-Marie Clack, agronomy and technical manager from OAS.

“We are delighted by the overwhelming response to our webinar and are grateful to our esteemed hosts and attendees for making it a resounding success,” she continued. “This was a rare opportunity to learn from one of the foremost experts in this field and we were delighted to co-host it. At OAS, we are committed to providing cutting-edge solutions and valuable insights to turfgrass professionals worldwide.”

Attendees of the webinar had the opportunity to earn BASIS points in the UK, IASIS points in Ireland, and BIGGA CPD points, further enhancing the value of their participation. This recognition supports OAS’s dedication to providing insightful content, as well as tangible professional development opportunities for turfgrass professionals.