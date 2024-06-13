Every shot counts. Unforgettable Golf, Unforgettable Coffee Moments

At Nespresso Professional, we understand that every shot counts, whether that’s the swing of a golf club that sends the ball arching towards the green, or the shots of espresso used to make the coffee that recharges your members and guests after a round. That’s why, just like the precision and craftsmanship required in a great round of golf, we share our commitments to excellence, elevating your customers’ golfing experience with rich, distinctive flavours and impeccable quality.

We provide a full venue service, including a range of versatile machines for every need. Whether your members and visitors are enjoying a relaxing moment at the bar after a round or gearing up for a challenging game ahead at the clubhouse – we strive to ensure consistency across every cup of Nespresso so they can enjoy high quality coffee, no matter where they are on the course.

Every golfer deserves the best coffee experience so, together with golf clubs, Nespresso Professional is committed to offering high quality beverages made with bespoke coffee blends. From full-bodied and high-intensity roasts complemented by woody undertones to milder, gentle roasts with sweet notes, there’s something for everyone.

The diverse selection of 22 premium coffees, enables a truly bespoke approach, and a personal touch to the club’s coffee menu. By serving exceptional tasting coffee, you create a warm and welcoming atmosphere that combines the home comfort of a hot beverage with the sophistication of golf, showing your members just how much you care.

Certified as a B Corp in 2022, Nespresso firmly believes in making coffee a force for good, with an ongoing commitment to sustainability and transparency, something that we know is important within the golfing industry. B Corp certification is only awarded to businesses that have met the high standards of verified performance, accountability and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials.

We strive to ensure our commitments to sustainability are accessible to our customers too. By making our capsules from aluminium so they can have a second life, and running a dedicated recycling scheme, recycling Nespresso capsules couldn’t be easier for you and your members.

Nespresso Professional cares about the little details that make a difference, carefully selecting beans the way golfers carefully select a particular club, or a favourite brand of ball. By proudly serving Nespresso coffee to your members, you are demonstrating that you care about these details too.

Nespresso Professional’s machines and coffee are available through the Nespresso Professional website and Nespresso approved distributors.

For further information, please visit the Nespresso Professional UK&ROI website: www.nespresso.com/pro/uk/en