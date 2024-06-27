Foremost announces long-term Elite Marketing Programme partnership with Castore

Foremost, the UK’s largest golf retail and marketing services group, has announced a new three-year partnership with the fast-growing premium performance sportswear brand, Castore.

Castore will be joining Foremost as an approved Elite Marketing Programme (EMP) supplier, enabling Foremost members to benefit from the full support of the golf retail industry’s leading digital marketing programme. The new EMP partnership with Castore will launch in Spring and Summer 2025 and run through until the end of 2027.

Founded in 2015 by former youth professional footballer Tom Beahon and former semi-professional cricketer Phillip Beahon, the brand has since partnered with leading teams across a multitude of sports, including Red Bull Racing, the England Cricket team and German football team Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

“We are delighted to partner with Foremost Golf and its Elite Marketing Programme”, commented Tom Beahon, co-founder of Castore. “Since entering the golf apparel space 18 months ago, the brand’s distribution strategy has been focused on the green grass channel, and it was a logical step for the Castore journey in golf to partner with the Foremost Golf team and its members. We see Foremost Golf as a significant part of the brand’s journey and future success in the golf apparel market.”

The EMP is a powerful marketing tool in golf retail and the number of members participating on the programme has continued to increase, with over 15 percent more members utilising the service in the past three years; a number which now stands at more than 700.

“This is a very exciting new partnership for the EMP and Foremost members”, said Chris Glenday, head of Supplier Partnerships at Foremost.

“Castore will be one of a select few clothing brands on our EMP who can deliver our members comprehensive digital and in-store retail marketing support. Castore is an ambitious brand and we look forward to an innovative partnership that can benefit Foremost members.”