Golfbreaks makes intelligent move

intelligentgolf, a leading provider of online solutions for golf clubs across the UK and Ireland, has partnered with golf travel specialist Golfbreaks, to allow its customers to share tee time availability with a wide audience of golfers.

Golf clubs that use intelligentgolf software will be able to send tee time availability to Golfbreaks, Europe’s largest golf travel company, which will be able to promote the vacant slots to its customers – more than 200,000 golfers, providing an opportunity to fill unoccupied tee times.

intelligentgolf says integrating its customers’ tee sheets with the Golfbreaks platform will be seamless and effortless for each club – with no additional administrative work required. Golfbreaks reservation systems will connect directly to the golf clubs’ tee sheets.

Judith Cook, Product Director at Golfbreaks, commented: “We are very excited to partner with intelligentgolf, offering their golf clubs a significant route to market, packaging vacant tee times with our accommodation and transport providers, supporting revenue growth whilst retaining full control and pricing of their golf business and providing our customers with the best choice and value for money.”

Vanessa Machin, Division Director at intelligentgolf, expressed her enthusiasm about the new partnership with Golfbreaks, stating: “We are thrilled to join forces with Golfbreaks, as this collaboration offers our clubs a fully integrated solution to enhance their green fee revenue potential.

“At intelligentgolf, our commitment remains to deliver seamless functionality in partnership with market-leading companies, providing our customers with a range of choices while eliminating data input duplication. Access to the Golfbreaks platform opens a new market avenue for many clubs, which is undoubtedly beneficial for their businesses.”

For more information on the intelligentgolf products including online tee time booking, competitions, handicapping, membership and websites, visit www.intelligentgolf.co.uk