Husqvarna partners with the GMA

Husqvarna, the pioneer in professional autonomous solutions and smart-mowing technology, announces it has partnered with leading grounds organisation, the Grounds Management Association (GMA), the UK’s leading membership association for grounds staff, to launch a new initiative for grassroots sports – ‘Get Your Pitch Right’.

The joint venture aims to enhance grassroots sports clubs and communities nationwide, by providing key products, training and expertise required to achieve the perfect pitch.

Husqvarna and the GMA announced the scheme at an Invitational event held at the prestigious golf club, The Grove, where Husqvarna ambassadors Peter Crouch, Henry Slade and Kirsty Gallacher joined other celebrities and sports professionals to take on a round of golf in a bid to raise awareness and funds to support the new ‘Get Your Pitch Right’ initiative.

The money raised will fund the provision of Husqvarna’s robotic mowers to grassroots clubs and communities, enabling them to benefit from improved pitch maintenance and expert guidance provided by the GMA’s team of experts. Many grassroots sports clubs rely on their invaluable volunteers, but they often don’t have the funds or resources to help maintain the community pitches, something that Husqvarna and the GMA together aim to change.

Commenting on the exciting initiative, Hannah Cooper, UK Professional Marketing Manager at Husqvarna said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with the Grounds Management Association to deliver this exciting scheme that will provide much needed support and provisions to grassroots clubs and communities nationwide.

“We know the provision of sport is hugely important to our nation and directly benefits overall health and wellbeing. Local sports clubs provide invaluable facilities to communities across the UK. From mowing to line marking, the grounds staff are the unsung heroes behind the scenes in keeping the pitches ready for play. For grassroots clubs, the pitch maintenance can often fall upon volunteers who are short on time and can be lacking in up-to-date machinery. This initiative aims to provide these clubs with the machinery, support and expertise they need to get the pitch right, saving them time, making their job easier and making a difference to community sport.”

Geoff Webb, CEO of the Grounds Management Association added: “We’re very pleased to be partnering with Husqvarna on this fantastic new initiative. Grassroots sport is at the heart of thousands of communities across the country, with many volunteers dedicating their time to help deliver the best possible playing surfaces for community sport teams. We are delighted to be partnering with Husqvarna to provide the volunteer grounds staff with the equipment, skills and knowledge needed to “make sport possible.”

Glynne Cherrington, Founding Member and Groundsman at Belstone FC and the first grassroots club to receive support from the initiative, said: “The club, which was founded in 1983 has been ensconced in the Herts Senior Country League Premier Division, despite winning it multiple times. We’re so grateful to Husqvarna and the GMA for choosing us as one of the first to benefit from the ‘Get your pitch right’ initiative. This will make such a big difference to both the club and our local community.”

Currently, Husqvarna has sold over 50,000 professional autonomous mowers worldwide, with many of its professional products and machines installed across golf courses and sporting facilities in the UK. Husqvarna’s advanced solutions provide a number of benefits including significantly reducing overall costs for sports clubs and facilities, improving the quality of the turf and allowing staff to focus on other tasks.