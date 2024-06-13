Kubota appoints Gary Walsh as new manager

Kubota (UK) has appointed Gary Walsh as agricultural and groundcare dealer manager for Ireland.

Gary has considerable experience working in the sector, both at manufacturer and dealer level. After leaving school, he embarked on a career as a technician following completion of a four-year apprenticeship in Ireland.

He has been with Kubota (UK) for the last eight years, where his previous roles included that of regional sales representative across all Kubota’s business sectors, and latterly spending two years as aftersales dealer manager for Ireland.

“I’m delighted to be able to step-up and take on the role of agricultural and groundcare dealer manager for Ireland,” explains Gary. “This is a great opportunity to work much more closely with my dealers, to support them as they grow their businesses by introducing the Kubota brand to a wider audience.”

Gary is passionate about farming and machinery, and comes from a background that introduced him to machinery at an early age. Two of his uncles ran contracting businesses, and after leaving school, much of his spare time was spent either repairing or operating equipment. It was an experience that cemented his decision to remain involved with the sector.

Speaking about Gary’s appointment as a dealer manager, Kubota’s agricultural and groundcare sales manager Tim Yates said: “Gary’s knowledge provides us with a great opportunity to continue supporting dealers as they continue to build on the growth already achieved in agricultural and groundcare markets across Ireland.”