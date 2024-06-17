Link Golf UK takes on fifth venue

A UK golf operator has taken on its fifth golf club – and its third this year.

Link Golf UK, formerly known as Love Golf UK, has added Tapton Park Golf Course in Chesterfield to its growing portfolio of golf venues.

The golf course operator was established in 2019 when it saved Marland Golf Course in Rochdale, and in 2020 it rescued Heaton Park Golf Course in Manchester. So far this year it has already taken over the operations at Stanley Park Golf Course in Blackpool and Little Links Golf in Lytham St Annes in Lancashire.

Each site operates as a Community Interest Company (CIC) and Link Golf UK states its focus is “on revitalising and regenerating public golf courses for future generations”.

Tapton Park Golf Course features 27 holes as well as a pitch & putt course and a driving range.

“Each venue reflects our commitment to providing high-quality golfing experiences, and Tapton Park is a fantastic addition,” said Andrew Terry, director at Link Golf UK.

“Tapton Park Golf Course is beloved by the local community, offering a diverse range of facilities suitable for golfers of all skill levels.

“We are delighted to become the new operator at Tapton Park. This is a much-loved public facility, and we are excited to develop the facilities and introduce golf to more people across Chesterfield.”

He added that driving range technology will shortly be introduced “to significantly elevate the practice experience, providing detailed data and analytics to help golfers improve their game,” and that Link Golf UK will take over operations on July 1.