Ramside looks to build two-storey range

Ramside Hall Hotel in Durham is planning to extend its clubhouse and build a two-storey driving range.

Across the last ten years, a number of improvements have been implemented at the site, including the development of ten woodland lodges but, during this time, the golf course and clubhouse have been largely untouched.

Under new plans the business would extend the clubhouse and driving range to provide a two-storey driving range with “state of the art ball tracing technology”.

Also included is a six lane bowling alley, professional golf academy, function room and improved kitchen facilities.

A planning, design and access statement said that the scheme has been “carefully considered over an extended period to ensure it is a sensitive extension to the existing building and facilities within the existing driving range”.

It added: “The development will increase the hotel and the wider tourism offer within County Durham.”

If implemented, 12 jobs could be created including receptionists, catering staff and maintenance staff.