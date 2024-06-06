“Replacing an irrigation system is a big job – do it properly”

Longevity has been key to Toro’s irrigation strategy since its early development and it’s certainly something Reesink Hydro-Scapes can attest to seeing ‘on the ground’ in the UK.

As the sole Toro distributor in the UK for golf and sports fields irrigation products, Robert Jackson, manager of Reesink Hydro-Scapes, the distributor’s water division, is only now, after 30 years working in the business, needing to help the clubs he worked with in the early days of his career to update their Toro systems.

“Looking back through the orders books and from experience we can attest to Toro’s longevity and length of performance the systems get at UK golf clubs,” he says. “For us to see Toro giving up to 30 years of service is testament to the quality, technology, craftmanship and construction of the products.”

But it’s more than that, it’s as much to do with the design, installation, maintenance, and servicing of the system too, and that’s where Reesink Hydro-Scapes and its network of irrigation contractors step in to create the perfect partnership with Toro.

Rob continues: “There’s a reason it takes time to fit a brand-new irrigation system, and that’s because it’s being done properly. The phrase Rome wasn’t built in a day couldn’t ring more true than when it comes to this – it takes time to create great things – and if it doesn’t, it usually means corners have been cut.

“Replacing or updating an irrigation system is a big job, it’s timely and disruptive work and could mean months of delays to play,” Robert says. “There’s no escaping it but the point is that when you do it you want to know that the system you choose has got the best shelf life possible and proven longevity. And that’s never in doubt with Toro. Do it properly now and don’t think about it for another two to three decades.”

Plus, with Reesink’s irrigation finance options clubs don’t even need to pay now. Reesink can spread the cost of new irrigation systems over tailored plans to give better control over operational budgets and stabilise costs in the face of fluctuating market conditions.

“We understand the outlay of a new irrigation system is significant and we don’t believe that should stop anyone accessing the best options available,” Robert concludes. “Irrigation finance does just that and includes not just the products but the installation too.”