A popular member of the golf course fleet, Husqvarna’s professional robotic mower, CEORA™, is the ideal solution for helping greenkeepers effectively manage their fairways and semi rough, cost-save, and improve the playing experience.

With a large area capacity, CEORA™ can be equipped with the RZ 43L cutting deck and mow an area of up to three regular-sized fairways every day and night. With an electric cutting height adjustment system, the same robotic mower can operate not just the fairways, but semi-rough, rough and any other areas at cutting heights from 10 to 60mm.

The autonomous mower enables more frequent mowing, as well as being able to minimise noise pollution and reduce CO2 emissions. Mowing can make up a considerable proportion of a golf course’s budget and by automating the mowing, course managers can free up time for staff and experience significant cost savings, while retaining and improving turf quality. It is estimated users could achieve cost savings of up to 30% through the use of CEORA™, compared to a conventional commercial mower.

CEORA™ can navigate with a precision of 2-3cm, thanks to the satellite navigation system EPOS™ which uses GPS coordinates to map out the mowing areas. Virtual boundaries offer a high level of consistency, flexibility and reliability, with the mower able to be scheduled to operate in specific areas at different height settings, either on demand or according to different schedules.

CEORA™ is available to purchase through authorised Husqvarna dealers across the UK.