2025 Open host completes coastal erosion work

A £165,000 scheme to strengthen the coastal erosion defences protecting part of the famous Dunluce links at Royal Portrush Golf Club has been completed.

With major new work underway on the links in preparation for next year’s Open Championship, there were heightening fears that heavy winter storms could cause damage to the course.

The scheme, which aims to improve the longevity of the golf course, involved extending the rock armour by 20 metres on a stretch of the East Strand below the fifth green and six tee box.

But following lengthy discussions with officials of the Department of the Environment, Agriculture and Rural Affairs to secure a Marine Licence, the go-ahead was given in February for the work to start.

The project, worth £165,000, included long term protection to the most vulnerable section of the golf course which overlooks the east strand and is the course’s most iconic location.

Earlier this year the club’s general manager John Lawler said: “The erosion experienced at the back of the 6th tee was of huge concern and presented a serious threat to this area of the course. This modest increase to the existing defences will provide a more robust defence from winter storms.

“The completed works will allow us all to breathe easier, particularly with the 2025 Open just around the corner. The potential for catastrophic damage to this area of the course, especially so close to the Open, does not bear thinking about.”