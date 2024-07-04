Better every year! The Foremost Head Professionals Championship was a resounding success

Foremost, the UK’s leading golf retail and marketing services group, celebrated their annual championships at The Oxfordshire Hotel & Spa in June. The professional member’s event, held from Sunday June 23rd started with the pre-event Member’s Buffet evening where members could relax, network, share ideas and this year – even watch a bit of football.

The tournament kicked off at 7.30am on the Monday morning with a two-tee start and a maximum field of 140.

TaylorMade sponsored the Professional’s event, offering an extensive gift pack for each player but also a post-golf recreational area where members could enjoy a BBQ, a drink and a professional neck and shoulder massage while watching fellow members from the natural amphitheatre at the back of the 9th hole.

This amphitheatre would be the scene of much of the drama for the week with Clifford Gough (Reigate Heath) coming out on top this year, after defeating Derrick Watters (Gourock) on the 9th hole in a sudden-death playoff after both players carded a five under score of 67.

“The event was amazing as always, it ticks all the boxes and gives us the opportunity to have a day out with other Foremost pros,” commented Clifford Gough.

“What an honour to win the Professionals Event. I can’t wait to play next year at such a great venue. My sincere thanks to Foremost and TaylorMade for such an excellent event!”

One initiative included this year donating £10 for every birdie made. A high standard meant 310 birdies were made during the Professionals Event, translating to £3,100 raised by TaylorMade and Foremost for good causes.

Foremost also host the ‘Members Senior Championship’ within the same event and Simon McGreal (Bradfield College) captured the Senior title, posting a score of -4 for the day, one short of the overall Championship leading score.

Foremost managing director, Andy Martin commented; “This has been the best Foremost Championships week we’ve had so far and the play-off gave the event a deserved finale.

“The Championships are more than a golf tournament and the pre-event evening and structure of the day offers opportunities for our members to network, share ideas and meet with Foremost staff. It’s nice to see so many members enjoy a day or two away from their clubs and play a bit of golf in a relaxed environment.

“The sponsorship put forward by TaylorMade was excellent and we are delighted to announce that we will be working with them for the next 3 years until 2027.”

“The Foremost Championships is always a special event in the calendar for us. One that cements the longstanding, close partnership between TaylorMade and Foremost”, commented Paul Hitchenor, TaylorMade brand director.

“We were delighted that yet again so many Foremost members attended for a day of competitive golf. Many congratulations to the winners and a big thank you to The Oxfordshire Golf Club for hosting us again at their wonderful venue.”