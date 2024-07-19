Brackenwood Golf Club is saved again

A golf club that closed in 2022, was saved in 2023, but was told in 2024 that it would not actually ever reopen, now believes it could be back open in 2025.

Brackenwood Golf Club in Wirral, along with Hoylake Municipal, closed in April 2022 when Wirral Council withdrew its funding for the two courses due to its financial crisis.

It was thought it had been rescued in 2023 but earlier this year its local authority said this would not be going ahead because RM Estates, which had been supporting the club with a rental guarantee, pulled out and put forward a different proposal.

In fact it was reported just a few days ago that the club is unlikely to ever reopen.

However, at a Wirral Council meeting, councillors almost unanimously voted to keep supporting the golf club in its bid to take the course over.

Crucially, it said it is now being supported by Link Golf UK, which runs a number of previously council-run courses putting forward the same plans as those previously approved by councillors.

Golf club secretary Keith Marsh said they now hope the golf course will be back up and running by 2025, adding: “We’re feeling really positive now. We’re overjoyed they’ve stuck by their word the councillors. They’ve stuck by their communities and as I said in the meeting, they have shown faith in politics can exist. We just need to get it done now.”