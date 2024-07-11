CardsSafe for golf club bars and restaurants

For over 20 years, CardsSafe has been a trusted tool for hospitality and leisure venues. It helps them securely retain customer credit, debit, and ID cards while their customers run tabs or hire a product or service.

Utilised by golf courses all over the UK, including Foxhills, Silvermere, The London Golf Club, and Redlibbets, with CardsSafe, golf courses can safely retain bank and ID cards. The system allows staff to upsell in the clubhouse and protect rental equipment from being lost. As a result, golf course managers can maximise profit, increase spending, and reduce losses.

CardsSafe has been an asset to golf courses with a food and drink offer for members and non-members. The system is easy to use and not hardwired, so it can be portable, giving flexibility across the site. Grant Rumbelow, the Food and Beverage Operations Manager at the London Golf Club, explains, “We utilise the CardsSafe system in our golf shop and spike bar and on-course with our drinks buggy. With CardsSafe, we can safely store customers’ cards whilst they enjoy their round of golf.”

The London Golf Club first installed the CardsSafe system in 2008, adding additional units in 2014 and again in 2020 to assist with customer golf equipment hires and, in the bar, enabling staff to serve golfers with food and drinks on the course, helping them increase revenue.

CardsSafe has revolutionised how leisure and hospitality businesses manage their customers’ tabs on or off their premises. It is a significant deterrent for dine and dash, misplacement, and vandalism of golfing equipment. CardsSafe also offers customers security against credit card fraud and ensures that their cards are kept securely and professionally while they enjoy a round of golf.

As a golf centre and leisure facility, Silvermere sees many visitors using its grounds daily. The CardsSafe system was first installed in 2015 to manage customer hires, with additional units added later after positive feedback from customers. Dani Snow, Manager at Silvermere, explained, “CardsSafe has allowed us to safely retain customers’ cards while they trial equipment on the driving range. We can trust CardsSafe and efficiently replace any damaged or lost components.”

It’s evident that golf courses benefit from CardsSafe with their customer hires, leisure facilities and bar and restaurant. The adaptable technology is easy to use and install, is wireless, works alongside existing point-of-sale, and only takes minutes to train staff. It’s affordable, too, at just £9.95* + VAT per unit per month rental. Additional units can be added anytime, and complete customer support is offered.

For more information, please visit www.cardssafe.com or contact the team at 0845 500 1040.

* Plus, new customers have a sign-up fee of £39.95 and £9.50 P&P (plus VAT).