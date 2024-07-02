Carr Golf takes on 24th golf club

Irish golf club operator Carr Golf has taken on its 24th golf club.

To put that into perspective, England’s largest golf operator, The Club Company, runs 17 golf clubs, even though England has about five times as many golf courses as Ireland. Europe’s largest golf operator remains Ugolf, which has more than 100 venues in France alone.

Carr Golf’s 24th club, which it is now managing the golf course maintenance operations of, is Mallow Golf Club in County Cork.

The multi-year partnership will focus on the comprehensive modernisation of the club’s maintenance practices and central fleet to deliver tournament-ready conditions year-round and bolster its stature as one of Munster’s premier parkland courses.

Furthermore, Carr Golf’s certified professional advisors will help Mallow’s greenkeepers meet the ever-growing number of environmental regulations and directives.

Located in the Blackwater Valley, Mallow Golf Club is known for its challenging but enjoyable championship layout on a rolling landscape bordered by native trees and mountainous scenery.

Carr Golf has developed bespoke, data-driven maintenance and agronomic plans to elevate the playability and presentation of the par-72 course – while maintaining long-term sustainability.

Improvements are tracked and measured against key performance indicators set against industry benchmarks.

Also, as the largest independent purchaser of maintenance machinery and materials in Ireland and the UK, the company is tasked with identifying and acquiring cutting-edge equipment on behalf of the golf club, essential for modern course care.

Paul Farrell, interim chairman and trustee at Mallow Golf Club, said: “The trustees, together with interim course chairman, Denis O’Donovan, are pleased to work alongside our staff and new partners Carr Golf to improve our course presentation and conditions. We are enhancing our reputation as a hidden gem and stellar test of parkland golf in Munster, through embracing new working practices and upgrading of our machinery fleet and facilities. This is an exciting opportunity to take Mallow Golf Club to the next level.”

Ed Pettit, managing director of Carr Golf’s maintenance division commented: “We’re delighted to guide the committee and staff through an increasingly complex suite of EU regulations and bring our wider expertise to Mallow Golf Club. Munster is such a competitive market for golf venues. So, we’re excited to help exceed their members’ and guests’ expectations through consistent, measurable course enhancements based on proven processes and performance benchmarks developed over almost two decades.”