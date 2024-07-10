Golf club operator reports record financial results

Golf club operator Burhill Group Limited (BGL) has reported record six-month financial results.

The results come after the group announced record revenues for 2023 earlier this year.

Overall sales for BGL’s golf division are up 11 percent year-on-year, through the six-month period ending June 30, 2024.

“Positive trading trends in golf membership, driving ranges, and health and fitness have all contributed to our continued growth,” said chief financial officer, Jim Conlan.

Adventure Leisure, the group’s experiential leisure division, is also showing a healthy sales growth of over 16 percent year-to-date, driven by a full six months of sales from the most recent openings at Norwich, Bristol and Romford. The group’s Ninja Leisure business currently operates five locations and sales are on plan for the six months up to June 2024.

The Burhill-headquartered multi-facility operator announced record sales in 2023, up 11.3 percent to £60.9 million, fuelled by a 10 percent sales growth in the group’s golf division, and an increase in the number of trading locations in the Adventure Leisure arm to 19, which secured an overall sales increase of 16 percent through 2023.

While the Ninja Leisure side of the business remained at five locations throughout 2023, sales increased by over seven percent in 2023 due to a full year of trading from the 2022 openings at Milton Keynes, Manchester, and Swansea.

“It’s pleasing to see the continued growth of the business despite some fairly significant headwinds over the past 18 months, and particularly in 2024,” said group chief executive officer, Colin Mayes, who recently announced he will stand down.

“It is validation for the £10.3 million of capital we poured into our golf and leisure businesses in 2023. We are certainly seeing a return on that, but more importantly, it is testament to the entire team and their dedication to providing exemplary facilities and services across our locations.

“We grew the team from 1,079 to 1,173 and to have managed that growth while maintaining very high customer satisfaction levels and business performance makes me extremely proud of everyone involved.”

BGL runs 10 golf clubs in England, including Burhill Golf Club in Surrey, which recently announced its professional shop had become one of the operator’s most profitable retail venues.