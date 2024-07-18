Happy when it rains

Prolonged rain in recent months has seen more golf clubs investing in simulators and even some clubs having competitions against each other via them, when golfers were unable to play on the course.

With much of the UK experiencing heavy rainfall from autumn 2023 to spring 2024, a number of golf clubs invested in simulators.

For example, Bentham Golf Course on the Yorkshire and Lancashire border, opened its new indoor golf studio in February, which features a simulator in which golfers can play 25 different courses.

Operations director John Marshall said: “With the challenges of volatile weather impacting on play outdoors, this provides a perfect environment for our golfers to play all year round. If we have to close the course due to prolonged rain or freezing conditions, we can now offer a rewarding alternative. At the other end of the scale, some of our members struggle with the heat in summer and they will now be able to play indoors, away from direct sun.”

Two Lincolnshire Golf Clubs even utilised simulators to schedule a golf match.

Boston Golf Club were due to take on South Kyme Golf Club earlier this year and the match looked set to be called off due to rain, but the two clubs in question faced off via a simulator at Golf Haven in Boston.

Although a friendly match, the fun evening of golf allowed for a game played in competitive spirits between 20 golfers despite the inclement weather, whilst also enjoying the key social benefits of the sport. In a closely-fought contest, Boston came out on top with a narrow 3-2 victory in the five matches played, but the real winner of the evening was the ability for the game to be played utilising state-of-the-art simulators which allow golfers of all abilities and ages to perfect their skills in a different environment from being out on the course.

James Hodgson, director of Golf Haven and Boston Golf Club captain, said: “Boston GC has always had a good relationship with South Kyme, playing numerous league and friendly matches over the years and personally being close friends with the captain of South Kyme, Andy Louth. Andy suggested we should make a night of it and get our teams together, obviously something we aren’t able to organise for outside at the moment.

“I think most of the golfers who played had already been on the simulators before. We’ve done numerous Sunday tournaments which have been very successful, but this was the first actual match played here. The main difference we’ve noticed is how social it is. When you’re on the course you get to talk to the people in your fourball. Here, because everyone is playing in the same room, it’s much easier to talk between groups and see other people’s shots.

“With the unpredictable weather that we get in the UK, these facilities are a huge benefit. I truly feel that Golf Haven has extended the local golf season to the full year round. I couldn’t guess how many days the courses were closed this winter in Lincolnshire, but I’d wager that a good percentage of them were closed more than they were open.

“Over winter we ran a seniors roll-up, it was great listening to them having fun and laughing like school kids. The youngest we’ve had is three years old, who loves the Magic Pond game where you collect monsters. The oldest was over 90, who, unable to manage a full round outdoors, celebrated his birthday with his family with a round at Pebble Beach! Whether it is practice you want to work on, play a full round, or simply come to blow off a bit of steam and have a blast on the games, there is something for everyone with the sims.

Andy Louth, South Kyme captain added: “The initial response from the rest of the team was, yeah let’s do it! Getting ten golfers to take on Boston was fairly easy. It’s the first time we have played a match on a simulator but it was very good and it’s something we would definitely do again. It’s really good for team bonding nights because you can have a walk around and see how the rest of the team are getting on, which is something you don’t get to do on the course.

“The uniqueness of the simulator is the chipping and putting. It’s really hard but once you have done it a few times, it’s easy to get the hang of and it rewards good pitches or chips if you hit the ball correctly to have a bit of spin on it like it would do on a golf course.

“Everyone from South Kyme walked away with a smile on their faces. I’ll be promoting it around all of the sections at the club.”

Richard Flint, chief operating officer at England Golf, said: “It’s great to see two clubs reap the benefits of the simulator experience both from a playing and social experience, demonstrating the benefits of having facilities such as these at players’ disposals across the country. Having facilities such as Golf Haven and others that cater to various formats of the game is crucial to engaging players across the country to give the sport a try and reap its many benefits.”